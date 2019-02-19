Labour MP Suggests Labour Split Group Is Funded By Israel

Labour MP Ruth George has said that she will not condemn Labour members who assert that the new TIG group of former Labour MPs, fronted by Jewish MP Luciana Berger, is funded by the state of Israel. She was backing up a local councillor who has been posting multiple conspiracy theories about the group on social media…

“Support from the State of Israel… is possible and I would not condemn those who suggest it.”

Previously George was best known for comparing Amber Rudd to Hitler.

Days since the last Labour anti-Semitic incident… 0.