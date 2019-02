Last night Labour Party Chair Ian Lavery told a jittery meeting of the PLP that the party could not be “institutionally anti-Semitic” because he himself would never be a member of a racist party.

But is Mr Lavery really best equipped to spot racism when it’s staring him in the face? What did he think about racism when he posed for this grinning photo with his son Ian Lavery Jr. in blackface? Maybe he thought it was just a funny tinge..?