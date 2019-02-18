New $400 Million Tech Investment Fund to Launch in London

A new $400 million tech investment fund is set to be based in London with Abu Dhabi’s state investor Mubadala Investment Company partnering with SoftBank to provide funding for the launch of the new fund. The fund has already made a small number of undisclosed investments. All despite Brexit…

The UK is currently a global capital for tech innovation and is streets ahead of anywhere else in Europe. Funds like these will be running a mile if Damian Collins’ disastrous recommendations are ever put into practice…