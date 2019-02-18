The Independent Group is Run Through A Company Gavin Shuker Founded in January

The Independent Group reveals on their website that they are funded by ‘Gemini A Ltd’, a secretive company founded by Gavin Shuker on On 16th January. He is the sole director. This has been many weeks in the making…
The Independent Group reveals on their website that they are funded by ‘Gemini A Ltd’, a secretive company founded by Gavin Shuker on On 16th January. He is the sole director. This has been many weeks in the making…
“I joined the Labour Party 50 years ago this month and in all that time I have never heard a single anti-semitic comment.”