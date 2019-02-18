“Disappointed” Corbyn Responds to Labour MPs Quitting the Party

Jeremy Corbyn has put out his response to seven Labour MPs quitting the party to form ‘The Independent Group’:

I am disappointed that these MPs have felt unable to continue to work together for the Labour policies that inspired millions at the last election and saw us increase our vote by the largest share since 1945. Labour won people over on a programme for the many not the few – redistributing wealth and power, taking vital resources into public ownership, investing in every region and nation, and tackling climate change. The Tories are bungling Brexit while Labour has set out a unifying and credible alternative plan. When millions face the misery of Universal Credit, rising crime, homelessness and poverty, now more than ever is the time to bring people together to build a better future for us all.

A more measured response than most of his supporters…