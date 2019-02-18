Boris Licked on Camera

This weekend I went to @howlettspark where I met Saba the cheetah who will soon be released into the wild. He nibbled my hat. You can see I was totally calm and at ease…Tomorrow in the @Telegraph I’ve written about the incredible work the @aspinallcharity are doing pic.twitter.com/7XQnYXXx2c — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 17, 2019

Boris Johnson has had an interesting weekend, spending part of it getting licked on camera by a large cheetah. A friendlier reception than he is getting from some of his fellow Tory MPs at the moment…