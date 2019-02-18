BBC Broadcasts ‘We’re F*cked’ Moment at Labour Split Event

The BBC Microphone at the back of the room accidentally broadcast the words of what Guido presumes to be a sweary Labour staffer at the TIG press conference this morning.
“Not gonna lie, with this and Brexit, we’re actually f*cked.”
Guido suspects he won’t be the only one thinking that…
UPDATE: The BBC has apologised for broadcasting the swearing.
“Due to an error, we inadvertently broadcast some background comments from another microphone during our coverage of the press conference this morning. We apologised on air once we realised our mistake.”