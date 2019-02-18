Anti-Brexit Independent Group is Run From Above a Wetherspoons

The Independent Group have made their opposition to Brexit one of their core positions. Maybe they should have checked the location of their registered address more carefully – the official address listed on their website is directly above one of committed pro-Brexit entrepreneur Tim Martin’s Wetherspoons pubs in Altrincham. They won’t get many Lib Dems joining up like that…

UPDATE: A co-conspirator has pointed out that this particular Wetherspoons is actually called The Unicorn. Much like the new Group’s electoral prospects…

Tags:
February 18, 2019 at 12:07 pm

