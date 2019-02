The new centrist Labour breakaway ‘TIG’ have been around for just a few hours and already landed themselves in hot water. One of the seven Labour-defecting ‘TIGers’, Angela Smith, struggled to describe people from the BAME community, stopping herself from completing her sentence of “a funny tin…”

“It’s not just about being black, or a funny tin… you know, different, B, er, from the BME community…”

What was she trying to say?