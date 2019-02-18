Angela Smith Posts Grovelling “Funny Tinge” Apology Video

I’m really sorry that I misspoke earlier on Politics Live – here’s my statement. pic.twitter.com/7csM95TFLo — Angela Smith MP (@angelasmithmp) February 18, 2019

The Independent Group’s largely smooth launch has quickly become overshadowed by a race row after Angela Smith had to stop herself from completing a sentence describing BAME people as having a “funny tinge”. Now Smith has posted a grovelling video apologising for “any offence caused” and saying she is “very upset” that she “misspoke so badly”. Not a good look when you’ve supposedly just left the Labour Party over its institutional racism…