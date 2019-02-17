Jeremy Wright Threatens Social Media Companies

Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright on regulation of social media companies: “I’m not asking their permission” #Marr https://t.co/clIOhoCiN9 pic.twitter.com/PWTarZ83ue — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) February 17, 2019

Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright makes it clear that the Government will be pressing ahead with heavy-handed knee-jerk regulation of social media companies, bolshily insisting “I’m not asking their permission”. Has Gavin Williamson been coaching him on rhetoric?

There is an important debate to be had about the role of social media in society. Whipping up fears about public “safety” and ramming through poorly thought-out regulations is not the way to do it.