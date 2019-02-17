Jeremy Wright Bottles Backstop Commitments

Cabinet minister Jeremy Wright on #Brexit: “There are a number of different ways” to get legal changes to the Northern Irish backstop#Marr https://t.co/99TkHy8W5i pic.twitter.com/smocS1K5y9 — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) February 17, 2019

Jeremy Wright doing nothing to help the growing sense that the Government is not serious about negotiating concrete legal changes to the backstop.

Wright refuses to commit to reopening the text of the Withdrawal Agreement – as May promised the Commons – saying “I don’t think it’s the mechanism that matters, it’s the objective.” You might have expected the man who was Attorney General a matter of months ago to be a little bit more concerned about the legal details…