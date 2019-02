"Could the Labour party split over #Brexit?" asks @SophyRidgeSky.

Dame Margaret Beckett tells #Ridge it would be "a big mistake" and adds that you can't change an organisation by leaving it.

Follow political updates here: https://t.co/qqvfnK3ox6 pic.twitter.com/KvZSqAZdQ0

— Ridge on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) February 17, 2019