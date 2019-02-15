Twitter Bitch Fight of the Week: Valentine’s Special

Andrea Leadsom has got into a heated poetry battle with Television’s Sue Perkins after she criticised the Leader of the House’s (admittedly not very good) Brexit Valentine’s Day poem. Perkins rather unimaginatively labelled it “shit”…

Leadsom clapped back in Ariana Grande-like fashion: “Doesn’t rhyme, doesn’t scan, isn’t amusing and isn’t romantic…..next?” Sue then resorted to a personal insult about Andrea’s dress sense…

But Andrea had the last word – with the first poem to actually scan properly…

🔥🔥🔥

