Twitter Bitch Fight of the Week: Valentine’s Special

Andrea Leadsom has got into a heated poetry battle with Television’s Sue Perkins after she criticised the Leader of the House’s (admittedly not very good) Brexit Valentine’s Day poem. Perkins rather unimaginatively labelled it “shit”…

How about this?

Labour is Red,

Tories are Blue

You have precisely 43 days in which to renegotiate complex legislation and trading agreements, stop wasting it by grandstanding in the mother of all parliaments

And spouting shit poetry too. https://t.co/crQVNx1BZp — Sue Perkins (@sueperkins) February 14, 2019

Leadsom clapped back in Ariana Grande-like fashion: “Doesn’t rhyme, doesn’t scan, isn’t amusing and isn’t romantic…..next?” Sue then resorted to a personal insult about Andrea’s dress sense…

Labour is red

Tories are blue

I'd rethink that trouser suit

Peach isn't for you Any better? — Sue Perkins (@sueperkins) February 14, 2019

But Andrea had the last word – with the first poem to actually scan properly…

Rhymes ok, scans ok,

But just too bitchy for Valentine’s Day 🥂💕💐 https://t.co/ZSApF3CFY8 — Andrea Leadsom MP (@andrealeadsom) February 15, 2019

🔥🔥🔥