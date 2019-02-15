Andrew Neil Nails It On Churchill as BBC Announce End of This Week

This Week began with an opening monologue from Andrew Neil that set the record straight on Churchill after the nonsense spoken about him over the last few weeks. A timely refresher that all politicians should watch…

UPDATE: It emerged overnight that the BBC is scrapping This Week after 16 years with Andrew Neil stepping down from late night presenting. His weekly slot on Politics ‘Lite’ will soon be his only regular appearance – this hardly does justice to one of the giants of broadcasting. Neil is one of the few true heavyweights left on the BBC, they will miss him when he’s gone…

Fran Unsworth, BBC Director of News, said: “We couldn’t imagine This Week without the inimitable Andrew Neil, one of Britain’s best political interviewers. After 16 years, Andrew is bowing out of late-night presenting on the show, at the top of his game. We want to keep Andrew at the heart of the BBC’s political coverage. He continues to present Politics Live on Thursdays and we look forward to developing future projects with him.”