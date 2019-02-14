Video Emerges of Remain’s ‘Bregret’ Poster Boy Confirming He Voted Remain

Guido can reveal that Remain’s ‘Bregret’ poster boy who won them over 150,000 views on social media before the ‘People’s Vote’ campaign slyly pulled their video admitted to having voted remain in 2016. When asked about it, Paul Tomlin told Guido that he only said it out of social embarrassment. Deep within a video, buried inside a Twitter thread….
