Video Emerges of Remain’s ‘Bregret’ Poster Boy Confirming He Voted Remain

Guido can reveal that Remain’s ‘Bregret’ poster boy who won them over 150,000 views on social media before the ‘People’s Vote’ campaign slyly pulled their video admitted to having voted remain in 2016. When asked about it, Paul Tomlin told Guido that he only said it out of social embarrassment. Deep within a video, buried inside a Twitter thread….

People:
February 14, 2019 at 4:40 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Quote of the Day is from Christopher Hope on Christopher Chope

“For the avoidance of doubt I am NOT Sir Christopher Chope MP. Many thanks.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
“Institute for Public Interest News” is a Bad Idea “Institute for Public Interest News” is a Bad Idea
Humphrys Interviews Naked Remainer Humphrys Interviews Naked Remainer