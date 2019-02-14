Staffers Kicked Out of CCHQ After Valentine’s Fracas

Two Tory staffers were last night ejected from CCHQ after drunkenly shouting, stealing wine, and being abusive to staff. The staffers, who both work for John Hayes MP, allegedly stole wine, were shouting, and abusive to staff. Someone present at the event told Guido that they “went to top floor where the managers were and shouted about.” CCHQ is expected to ban the staffers from future events. Guido doesn’t think they’ll be quaking in their boots at the prospect of not being allowed to telephone canvass…

