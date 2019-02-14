Staffers Kicked Out of CCHQ After Valentine’s Fracas

Two Tory staffers were last night ejected from CCHQ after drunkenly shouting, stealing wine, and being abusive to staff. The staffers, who both work for John Hayes MP, allegedly stole wine, were shouting, and abusive to staff. Someone present at the event  told Guido that they “went to top floor where the managers were and shouted about.” CCHQ is expected to ban the staffers from future events. Guido doesn’t think they’ll be quaking in their boots at the prospect of not being allowed to telephone canvass…

Read what the main Conservative staffer WhatsApp chat said about it here:

You know things are getting sassy when the Rosindell gifs are brought out…

Perhaps this was to be expected. The previous day various staffer groups dropped some hints…

The Tory female staffers WhatsApp group was touchingly optimistic about the potential for romance before the event:

Wishing you better luck tonight ladies…

Tags:
February 14, 2019 at 10:52 am

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Quote of the Day is from Christopher Hope on Christopher Chope

“For the avoidance of doubt I am NOT Sir Christopher Chope MP. Many thanks.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
“Institute for Public Interest News” is a Bad Idea “Institute for Public Interest News” is a Bad Idea
Humphrys Interviews Naked Remainer Humphrys Interviews Naked Remainer