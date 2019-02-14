McDonnell Doubles Down

Astonishingly John McDonnell has told ITV News that he would give the same answer again if asked whether he thinks Churchill was a hero or a villain. He answered with two words, “Tonypandy. Villain.”

Now he has expanded on his answer a little…

“Undoubtedly a hero during the second world war but also look at the other aspects of his life as well, and Tonypandy was a disgrace, you know, sending the troops in, killing a miner, trying to break a strike.”

Does McDonnell really think that the events at Tonypandy (with Churchill’s role in escalations hotly disputed) outweighs leading the liberation of half of Europe from Nazi oppression..?

February 14, 2019 at 12:41 pm

Quote of the Day

Quote of the Day is from Christopher Hope on Christopher Chope

“For the avoidance of doubt I am NOT Sir Christopher Chope MP. Many thanks.”

