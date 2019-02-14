McDonnell Doubles Down

Astonishingly John McDonnell has told ITV News that he would give the same answer again if asked whether he thinks Churchill was a hero or a villain. He answered with two words, “Tonypandy. Villain.”

Now he has expanded on his answer a little…

“Undoubtedly a hero during the second world war but also look at the other aspects of his life as well, and Tonypandy was a disgrace, you know, sending the troops in, killing a miner, trying to break a strike.”

Does McDonnell really think that the events at Tonypandy (with Churchill’s role in escalations hotly disputed) outweighs leading the liberation of half of Europe from Nazi oppression..?