McDonnell Brands Churchill a Villain

Last night at a Politico event at the Institute for Government, the Shadow Chancellor branded Winston Churchill, who was last decade voted in a nationwide BBC poll as ‘the greatest Briton’, a villain.

McDonnell, an admirer of Mao Zedong who is happy to address Stalinists, cited Churchill’s decision as Home Secretary in 1910 to allow the army to be sent to the Welsh town of Tonypandy to reinforce the police against mineworkers engaged in violent riots. The Shadow Chancellor seems to be taking a leaf out of the Kim Jong Un sympathising Green MSP Ross Greer’s book…