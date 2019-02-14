Dutch Government Launch Brexit Muppet Mascot

The Dutch Foreign Minister has launched his country’s Brexit Impact Scan with a fluffy blue muppety mascot. The UK is the third largest export destination for Dutch businesses, almost twice as large as France and Italy. Pushing the message “make sure Brexit doesn’t stand in your way” the government is doing more than most to prepare for a clean break in just 43 days time.

The Dutch government has already hired nearly 1,000 extra customs officials to prepare for a No Deal Brexit. Their Brexit Impact Scan tells businesses that:

“The United Kingdom – England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – will leave the European Union (EU) on 29 March 2019. That means that they step out of the internal market and customs union.”

If only the UK government was as unequivocal…

Quote of the Day

Soros on the pan-European elections to the EU parliament…

“It is difficult to see how the pro-European parties can emerge victorious from the election in May unless they put Europe’s interests ahead of their own. One can still make a case for preserving the EU in order radically to reinvent it. But that would require a change of heart in the EU. The current leadership is reminiscent of the politburo when the Soviet Union collapsed – continuing to issue ukazes as if they were still relevant.”

