Dutch Government Launch Brexit Muppet Mascot

The Dutch Foreign Minister has launched his country’s Brexit Impact Scan with a fluffy blue muppety mascot. The UK is the third largest export destination for Dutch businesses, almost twice as large as France and Italy. Pushing the message “make sure Brexit doesn’t stand in your way” the government is doing more than most to prepare for a clean break in just 43 days time.

The Dutch government has already hired nearly 1,000 extra customs officials to prepare for a No Deal Brexit. Their Brexit Impact Scan tells businesses that:

“The United Kingdom – England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – will leave the European Union (EU) on 29 March 2019. That means that they step out of the internal market and customs union.”

If only the UK government was as unequivocal…