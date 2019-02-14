Anti-Corbyn Staffers Leaking Labour Briefings to Tories

It’s a bad time to be a moderate in the Labour Party – Guido hears that anti-Corbyn Labour staffers have become so disgruntled with the current Labour leadership that they have actually started sending Labour briefings over to their Conservative opponents in advance of Departmental Questions in the Commons. Here is Andy McDonald’s PLP briefing which was leaked to the Tories ahead of Transport Questions today:

One Tory adviser told Guido: “It’s pretty clear from all the info we’re getting it’s not a question of if they split – but when.” Who is going to jump first?