PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Q1 Helen Whately (Faversham and Mid Kent) (Con)
Q2 Chris Evans (Islwyn) (Lab)
Q3 Neil Parish (Tiverton and Honiton) (Con)
Q4 Luke Pollard (Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport) (Lab)
Q5 Ian C. Lucas (Wrexham) (Lab)
Q6 Steve McCabe (Birmingham, Selly Oak) (Lab)
Q7 Mr Nigel Evans (Ribble Valley) (Con)
Q8 Henry Smith (Crawley) (Con)
Q9 Chris Ruane (Vale of Clwyd) (Lab)
Q10 Tom Pursglove (Corby) (Con)
Q11 Gareth Johnson (Dartford) (Con)
Q12 Vicky Foxcroft (Lewisham, Deptford) (Lab)
Q13 Rosie Cooper (West Lancashire) (Lab)
Q14 Peter Kyle (Hove) (Lab)
Q15 Robert Halfon (Harlow) (Con)

Robbins is surely going to come up…

Tags:
February 13, 2019 at 11:47 am

Sketch Round-Up



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Andrea Leadsom told BBC Radio 4’s Today

“He’s made his views on Brexit on the record, and the problem with that of course is that the chair’s impartiality is absolutely essential. … He’s made his views known on Brexit… it’s a matter for him but nevertheless it’s a challenge and all colleagues need to form their own view of that.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.