PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Q1 Helen Whately (Faversham and Mid Kent) (Con)
Q2 Chris Evans (Islwyn) (Lab)
Q3 Neil Parish (Tiverton and Honiton) (Con)
Q4 Luke Pollard (Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport) (Lab)
Q5 Ian C. Lucas (Wrexham) (Lab)
Q6 Steve McCabe (Birmingham, Selly Oak) (Lab)
Q7 Mr Nigel Evans (Ribble Valley) (Con)
Q8 Henry Smith (Crawley) (Con)
Q9 Chris Ruane (Vale of Clwyd) (Lab)
Q10 Tom Pursglove (Corby) (Con)
Q11 Gareth Johnson (Dartford) (Con)
Q12 Vicky Foxcroft (Lewisham, Deptford) (Lab)
Q13 Rosie Cooper (West Lancashire) (Lab)
Q14 Peter Kyle (Hove) (Lab)
Q15 Robert Halfon (Harlow) (Con)
Robbins is surely going to come up…