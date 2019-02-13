Eurozone Industrial Production Plunges Even Faster than Expected

Just days after the European Commission slashed the Eurozone’s growth forecasts for 2019, the Eurozone’s economic prospects took another blow with the latest industrial production data showing even sharper declines than predicted. Eurostat’s December data found a 0.9% month-on-month decline in industrial output for the Eurozone. Economists had only predicted a 0.4% fall…

This translates to a whopping 4.2% year-on-year decline, significantly worse than the 3.2% predicted. Yet Remainers are still desperate to shackle the UK to an economic bloc with severe structural flaws and in long-term decline…