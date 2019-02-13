Corbyn Selling on the Cheap

Corbynista car enthusiasts will no doubt have their eyes on the DVLA today as it holds one of its regular auctions of personalised numberplates – up for sale today is a collector’s item, the numberplate COR87N. So far it’s only garnered the interest of the few, with a modest asking price of only £300 and just a couple of early bids of £500 and £650…

By contrast, Theresa has proved a much more popular choice over the years, with TER355A selling for £2,500 in 2005, THE235A going for £3,800 in 2014, and TRE35A fetching a whopping £5,500 in 2001. At least it’s one transport-related area where Corbyn doesn’t have her on the back foot today…