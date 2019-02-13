Caroline Spelman’s Brexit Delay Hypocrisy

Just two weeks ago Dame Caroline Spelman was busy insisting that she had absolutely no desire to delay Brexit, despite People’s Vote being so enthusiastic about her amendment they were running sponsored Twitter ads encouraging MPs to vote for it. Spelman even emailed a concerned local resident to “[make] it clear that I want to see no further delay to the country leaving the EU”:

Her constituents will therefore be surprised to see her name appearing as one of the leading sponsors of Yvette Cooper’s retabled Brexit-blocking Bill which explicitly forces the Prime Minister to extend Article 50. A strange way of trying to ensure that there is “no further delay” to Brexit…