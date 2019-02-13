Adonis Unzipped

Lord Adonis likes to promote his many public events through his andrewadonistour.org website to encourage the Remainiac faithful to see him in action first-hand for themselves, whether it’s his “Brexit listening tour” in Thornbury or a bumper “Fighting Brexit quadruple bill” in London.

However, his FBPE fans are currently getting a little more than they bargained for when they click through the events link on the former Cabinet Minister’s website – the third event down is in fact Adonis Unzipped, promising “3 Hunky Strippers and 1 Drag Queen” up in Biggleswade.

“Join us for our second Adonis Unzipped evening where 3 strippers will go THE FULL MONTY!”

Sunday 5th May is the date for your diary if you want to discover the full breadth of Adonis’ hidden talents…

People:
February 13, 2019 at 5:20 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Quote of the Day is from Christopher Hope on Christopher Chope

“For the avoidance of doubt I am NOT Sir Christopher Chope MP. Many thanks.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Humphrys Interviews Naked Remainer Humphrys Interviews Naked Remainer