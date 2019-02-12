Luciana Berger’s CLP Chair ‘No Longer Employed” After Appearing on David Icke’s Show

The Chair of Liverpool Wavertree Labour Party, Dr. Alex Scott-Samuel, has lost his job over his appearance on a show broadcast by anti-Semitic conspiracist David Icke. He remains in the Labour Party, attempting to deselect his CLP’s Jewish MP Luciana Berger…

His former employer, the University of Liverpool told the Jewish Chronicle that “Dr. Alex Scott-Samuel is no longer employed by the University.” This is following his appearance on the Richie Allen Show in February 2017, Dr Scott-Samuel was introduced as a senior lecturer at the University of Liverpool.* He told the audience that “The Rothschild family are behind a lot of the neo-liberal influence in the UK and the US. You only have to google them to look at this.”

Other guests on the show Dr. Scott-Samuel appeared on have included former KKK leader David Duke, and self-described “Holocaust revionist” Alison Chabloz. The Labour Party has only expelled twelve members for anti-Semitism. Astonishingly, Dr. Scott-Samuel is not one of them…

UPDATE: the University of Liverpool took down his webpage late this morning:

UPDATE II: They appear to have forgotten this reference.