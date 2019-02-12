Corbyn’s Soft-Brexit Mattress

In a surprise move, the BBC have published some comedy that is actually critical of the Absolute Boy. Last week, BBC Radio 4 Extra‘s Newsjack programme carried a segment on the wonders of the ‘Corbyn Soft-Brexit Mattress’. Worth a listen…

“The Corbyn Soft Brexit Mattress is so lightweight it can be moved from its current position incredibly easily, over and over again, move it anywhere.” “Order the Soft Brexit Mattress today and you will never have to worry about the detail or the consequence of anything ever again!”

They are of course mocking Corbyn from Remainia…