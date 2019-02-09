Saturday 7-Up

This week 245,705 visitors visited 763,901 times viewing 1,162,601 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
- Scottish Tory MP Removed From Strangers Bar By Police
- Media Ignore New Production of World’s Best-Selling Car in UK
- SNP Brexit Stance Destroyed By Question Time Audience
- Juncker Shares Inflammatory Card With Varadkar Saying “Britain Does Not Care About Peace in Northern Ireland”
- Trimble Taking Government to Court Over Backstop Breaking Good Friday Agreement
- Top Law Firm Including Former Senior EU Lawyer Says Backstop is Illegal Under EU Law
- Tusk vs Vote Leave’s “Mincing Machine”
You’re either in front of Guido, or behind…