What the Humphrys Saw

Guido understands that Nick Robinson decided that he was very interested in what was on his computer monitor rather than the studio guest during this morning’s interview with Dr Victoria Bateman. The eccentric naked Remainiac campaigner called on Jacob Rees-Mogg to debate her naked. Over to you Jacob…
UPDATE: We now have video…
‘I invite Jacob Rees-Mogg to a naked debate about Brexit!’ 🗣️
Cambridge lecturer Dr Victoria Bateman, who campaigns against Brexit while naked, challenges the Brexiteer MP #r4today pic.twitter.com/wTwyEY66NQ
— BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) February 8, 2019