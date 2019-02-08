Ross Thomson Refers Himself To Tory Disciplinary Panel

Aberdeen MP Ross Thomson has released a statement responding to the reports of his behaviour in Strangers’ Bar earlier this week. He has referred himself to the Conservative Party’s Disciplinary Panel and will be back at work on Monday…

“A series of serious allegations have been made against me that have featured in the media. I would like to state that these allegations from anonymous sources are completely false. No complaint has been made to the Police, Parliament or the Conservative Party. Nevertheless in the interests of openness and transparency I am referring myself to the Conservative Party’s Disciplinary Panel of the Code of Conduct. This has been a deeply distressing time for me and my family but I intend to be back at work on Monday.”