Nigel Farage Forms New Brexit Party

The Telegraph is reporting that a new Brexit Party with Nigel Farage’s backing has been officially recognised by the Electoral Commission. Nigel says “the engine is running” and he stands “ready for battle”…

Friends of Farage tell Guido that he now reckons UKIP is “dead in the water” – the Brexit Party will give him a vehicle to run in the European Elections if Article 50 is delayed as well as putting pressure on the Tories to carry out Brexit properly. The party isn’t just limited to running in the European elections, its constitution allows it to stand in everything from national elections “down to the Parish Council level”. That sound you can hear is the Tories looking nervously over their shoulders…

UPDATE: Farage has written himself in the Telegraph setting out how his “new Brexit party stands ready to defend democracy” as well as elaborating on his reasons for leaving UKIP behind. He is targeting a repeat of his poll-topping performance in 2014 if the country is forced to hold European elections again…