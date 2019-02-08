Leave Means Leave Announce ‘Anti-Singles Market’ Valentine’s Day Protest

Show WTO some love this Valentine’s day.
Join Leave Means Leave to protest outside Parliament on 14th February to help the UK get off the singles market: https://t.co/kAKL6IvNX1 pic.twitter.com/298FU0kdHY
— Leave Means Leave (@LeaveMnsLeave) February 8, 2019
Leave Means Leave have put out a charming message to promote the ‘special protest’ they are planning outside Parliament on the next round of Brexit voting on Valentine’s Day. Brexiteer heartthrob Harry has invited lovelorn leavers to join him in the hope of leaving the singles market. Only a diehard Remoaner with the coldest heart of stone couldn’t find this endearing…