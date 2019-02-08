Leave Means Leave Announce ‘Anti-Singles Market’ Valentine’s Day Protest

Leave Means Leave have put out a charming message to promote the ‘special protest’ they are planning outside Parliament on the next round of Brexit voting on Valentine’s Day. Brexiteer heartthrob Harry has invited lovelorn leavers to join him in the hope of leaving the singles market. Only a diehard Remoaner with the coldest heart of stone couldn’t find this endearing…

February 8, 2019 at 5:00 pm

Quote of the Day

Stewart Wood on Brexit divided parties…

“The Tory Brexit divide is like a porcelain vase with a massive crack that’s been there for decades, yet somehow it’s still standing.

The Labour Brexit divide is a porcelain vase that has been immaculately pristine since the late 1980s, but which is about to be thrown at the wall.”

