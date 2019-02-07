Leslie Tells Corbyn to Pick Up the Phone to Maduro

Former Shadow Chancellor Chris Leslie launched an eviscerating attack on Corbyn in the Chamber this afternoon. Sounding more and more like a member of that much rumoured breakaway party, Leslie effectively accused his party leader of being of the same ilk as the Russian, Chinese, and Cuban regimes.

“Can we get the Russian Administration to do more? Can we get the Chinese, the Cubans? Or are there other individuals who have a close relationship with Maduro, perhaps even the leader of the Labour Party who at this late stage could pick up the telephone and implore him, beg him, to stop this appalling approach and to leave government immediately.”

Is the Labour breakaway finally about to happen..?

Quote of the Day

Andrea Leadsom told BBC Radio 4’s Today

“He’s made his views on Brexit on the record, and the problem with that of course is that the chair’s impartiality is absolutely essential. … He’s made his views known on Brexit… it’s a matter for him but nevertheless it’s a challenge and all colleagues need to form their own view of that.”

