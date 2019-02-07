Labour’s Duff Canterbury MP

Labour’s accidental Canterbury MP Rosie Duffield (majority 187) made a bit of a fool of herself on the Work and Pensions Committee yesterday, when she asked representatives of the Financial Conduct Authority how they “work together” with the Financial Services Authority, and what the FSA does. The FSA was abolished six years ago, back in 2013…

This mishap is reminiscent of a question Duffield posed to DEFRA last year, asking whether it has “assessed the potential merits of introducing a new criminal offence of theft of a pet.” She was promptly informed that “Theft of a pet is already a criminal offence under the Theft Act 1968″…

Rosie is one of a long list of hastily-selected presumed-no-hoper duff Labour Candidates along with Fiona Onasanya, Jared O’Mara, Sandy Martin, and Emma Dent-Coad. Their slim majorities and countless gaffes might make Labour take the selection process a little more seriously next time…