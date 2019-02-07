EU Predicts UK Will Grow Faster Than Germany in 2019

Mark Carney’s latest gloomy predictions for the British economy have elicited all the usual told-you-so responses from Remainers with very short memories. The Bank of England has predicted 1.2% growth for 2019. Before the referendum Remainers said we would be deep in recession now…

There was in fact another set of 2019 forecasts also released this morning – by the European Commission. The EU actually upgraded Britain’s 2019 forecast to 1.3% – the same as France, Belgium, Sweden and the Eurozone as a whole. Struggling Germany is lagging behind on 1.1% while Italy is down on 0.2%. Despite… Brexit?

February 7, 2019 at 2:56 pm

Quote of the Day

Miriam Gonzalez Durantez (Mrs Clegg) on Tusk’s comment…

“Well, that covers the Prime Minister Theresa May and the 494 (!) Members of Parliament who voted in favour of giving the Article 50 notice (even though many were Remainers…clever!!!) Hell is going to be really-really crowded…”

