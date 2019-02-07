EU Predicts UK Will Grow Faster Than Germany in 2019

Mark Carney’s latest gloomy predictions for the British economy have elicited all the usual told-you-so responses from Remainers with very short memories. The Bank of England has predicted 1.2% growth for 2019. Before the referendum Remainers said we would be deep in recession now…

There was in fact another set of 2019 forecasts also released this morning – by the European Commission. The EU actually upgraded Britain’s 2019 forecast to 1.3% – the same as France, Belgium, Sweden and the Eurozone as a whole. Struggling Germany is lagging behind on 1.1% while Italy is down on 0.2%. Despite… Brexit?