Chris Williamson at Pro-Maduro Rally Today

While the Commons has been debating the horrors being inflicted on the Venezuelan people by the Maduro regime, this afternoon Labour’s Chris Williamson found himself protesting outside the Bank of England with the Venezuela Solidarity Campaign.

The pro-Maduro protesters were chanting “Bank of England you’ve been told, give Venezuela back its gold” referencing the £1 billion in Venezuelan gold held in the Bank of England. Must be more of that mythical misty-eyed Corbynista support for Maduro…

UPDATE: Williamson was even filmed speaking at the protest, adding that he had to leave soon because he wanted to intervene in the Commons debate. Spoiler: he didn’t make it…

February 7, 2019

