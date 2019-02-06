Watson Tries To Justify Corbyn’s Eurocepticism

When asked this morning on the Today Programme about the passionately eurosceptic video of Jeremy Corbyn that emerged late on Sunday evening, and whether it represented the “true views” of the Labour leader, Tom Watson came up with a creative answer…

“These are the views of Jeremy when he was on the back benches, shaking the tree and challenging the establishment governments in both Ireland and the UK… his views now are those of the Shadow Cabinet and the Labour Conference.”

Who knew Jeremy’s views changed so easily just by entering into a position of leadership

February 6, 2019 at 8:43 am

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Nick Boles is cheery

“The way the political class has mishandled Brexit will finish off the current generation of leaders for good. Voters will want fresh faces untainted by association with the referendum or the Brexit negotiations.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Buzzfeed Firing Another 250 Staff Buzzfeed Firing Another 250 Staff