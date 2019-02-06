Watson Tries To Justify Corbyn’s Eurocepticism

When asked this morning on the Today Programme about the passionately eurosceptic video of Jeremy Corbyn that emerged late on Sunday evening, and whether it represented the “true views” of the Labour leader, Tom Watson came up with a creative answer…

“These are the views of Jeremy when he was on the back benches, shaking the tree and challenging the establishment governments in both Ireland and the UK… his views now are those of the Shadow Cabinet and the Labour Conference.”

Who knew Jeremy’s views changed so easily just by entering into a position of leadership…