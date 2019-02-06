Juncker Shares Inflammatory Card With Varadkar Saying “Britain Does Not Care About Peace in Northern Ireland”

There was some amusement earlier when Leo Varadkar and Jean-Claude Juncker were pictured staring at a novelty oversized card which Juncker reportedly received from an Irish member of the public, reading “thank you from Ireland” on the cover.

It turns out the contents of the card itself were significantly less amusing – incredibly the European Commission Press Office decided to share the highly contentious text of the card:



Amid the EU’s day of torrid diplomacy, what is Juncker thinking flaunting something as inflammatory as this?