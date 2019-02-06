DPMQs: Who’s Asking The Questions?

Q1 Andrew Bridgen (North West Leicestershire) (Con)
Q2 Alex Sobel (Leeds North West) (Lab)
Q3 Geraint Davies (Swansea West) (Lab)
Q4 Dr Paul Williams (Stockton South) (Lab)
Q5 Robert Halfon (Harlow) (Con)
Q6 James Frith (Bury North) (Lab)
Q7 Hugh Gaffney (Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill) (Lab)
Q8 Jim McMahon (Oldham West and Royton) (Lab)
Q9 Julian Knight (Solihull) (Con)
Q10 Peter Grant (Glenrothes) (SNP)
Q11 Huw Merriman (Bexhill and Battle) (Con)
Q12 Mr Steve Reed (Croydon North) (Lab)
Q13 Layla Moran (Oxford West and Abingdon) (LD)
Q14 Stephen Kinnock (Aberavon) (Lab)
Q15 Sandy Martin (Ipswich) (Lab)
Surely it must be better than the usual May-Corbyn snoozefest…
UPDATE: Guido was wrong. It’s worse…