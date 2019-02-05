Sky News Goes Raw

To celebrate their thirtieth birthday today, Sky News have launched a not-at-all-creepy initiative called Sky News Raw, where they broadcast the behind the scenes internals of their office. They’re broadcasting with Big Brother style commentary from 7am-5pm today. Not that Sky News hasn’t been raw before…
