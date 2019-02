Oldham’s Hill’s Panel Products, which manufactures boards, doors, and furniture fittings is booming, having opened a second production line, worth £3 million. This will increase output of goods by at least 50%, from 30,000 units to 45,000, and in the longer term 50,000. This new investment will create more local jobs.

No jobs being lost by Nissan deciding to not build something new made headlines for days. Will the media give proportionate coverage to real new investment..?