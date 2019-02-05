Jacob Rees-Mogg’s Brexit Song

Jacob Rees-Mogg has sportingly given a retweet to this well-made spoof video of him singing some fairly dubious lines about Brexit to the tune of Pulp’s Common People. Ever classy Rees-Mogg commented:

“My more pedantic followers will be distressed that this video ends “alright” rather than “all right”, otherwise it is a clever spoof.”

Nice to see satire and comedy being received with good humour rather than the obligatory jumping on board the outrage bus which has taken over today…

February 5, 2019 at 5:39 pm

Greg Hands on the peculiar behaviour of some Government ministers…

“Am genuinely confused. Apparently, members of the Conservative Government are threatening to resign if they can’t vote away the Government’s power to govern to a Labour-led cross party group of MPs.”

