Jacob Rees-Mogg’s Brexit Song

Jacob Rees-Mogg has a message for the Common People 🧐 🎩 pic.twitter.com/2iT4936Ujn — JOE Politics (@PoliticsJOE_UK) February 5, 2019

Jacob Rees-Mogg has sportingly given a retweet to this well-made spoof video of him singing some fairly dubious lines about Brexit to the tune of Pulp’s Common People. Ever classy Rees-Mogg commented:

“My more pedantic followers will be distressed that this video ends “alright” rather than “all right”, otherwise it is a clever spoof.”

Nice to see satire and comedy being received with good humour rather than the obligatory jumping on board the outrage bus which has taken over today…