IPSA Paying Out Compensation to Parliamentary Staffers Following Data Breach

Following a massive data breach in 2017, Guido has learned that the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority has paid out significant damages to at least seven Parliamentary staffers. Dozens more are in the process of having their enquiries dealt with…

The March 2017 breach saw IPSA erroneously publishing online the names, salaries and expenses of MPs’ staff, potentially exposing them to identity fraud, illegal sale and misuse of their information, and invasion of privacy. Parliament showing in more ways than one it doesn’t know what it’s doing with data and the internet…