Corbyn on the EU Empire and Second Referendums

Red Roar have got a scoop confirming what we all know – Jezza is an opponent of the “EU Empire”. He’s also an opponent of NATO which is a hangover from his fellow travelling days during the Cold War. The video makes clear his opposition to second referendums – confirming what “People’s Vote” fans already know. Labour Remainers will be seething.

Something that will make right-of-centre Brexiteers uncomfortable is that it is clear from this that Corbyn thinks exiting the EU will weaken NATO. Critics of Brexit on the right emphasise this point, that economic and military alliances are intertwined, that’s why so many feel uncomfortable about Germany’s reliance on Russian energy supplies. Russia’s implicit support for Brexit shows they think the same, that it will strategically divide and weaken the West. Guido believes that world trade promotes world peace and that economic interlinks with Russia and China improve global security. A stronger economy also bolsters the ability to finance stronger military defences… which we should do in any event…

