Trimble Taking Government to Court Over Backstop Breaking Good Friday Agreement

Lord Trimble, one of the architects of the Good Friday Agreement, has announced plans to take the Government to court over the Irish backstop contravening the terms of the Good Friday Agreement. The former Northern Ireland First Minister received the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in securing the Agreement…

Legal experts believe that the backstop could well be in violation of the Principle of Consent enshrined in the GFA. The Government will now face a judicial review seeking to ensure the backstop’s removal from the Withdrawal Agreement. The UK – and the EU – negotiators cannot simply swat this aside

February 4, 2019 at 4:04 pm

Quote of the Day

Greg Hands on the peculiar behaviour of some Government ministers…

“Am genuinely confused. Apparently, members of the Conservative Government are threatening to resign if they can’t vote away the Government’s power to govern to a Labour-led cross party group of MPs.”

