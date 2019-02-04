Sadiq Parking His Official BMW in Disabled Space

A couple of weeks ago Guido revealed that Sadiq’s official mayoral BMW had no MOT. It’s now a month after it expired and he still hasn’t had it renewed according to the DVLA database…

Not only that, but now it turns out that the spot his is car parked at in City Hall is in fact a space reserved for disabled parking. A co-conspirator tells Guido this is his regular parking space. Sadiq loves to talk about the importance of helping disabled people travel around London more easily, but apparently not if they happen to work in the same place he does…

Greg Hands on the peculiar behaviour of some Government ministers…

“Am genuinely confused. Apparently, members of the Conservative Government are threatening to resign if they can’t vote away the Government’s power to govern to a Labour-led cross party group of MPs.”

