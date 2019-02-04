Ofcom Investigating BCfm Socialist Conspiracy Theorist

Last month Ofcom announced that they have opened up an investigation into Bristol Community FM’s ‘Politics Show’ presented by Tony Gosling. Guido is surprised they took this long…

As well as being a socialist who campaigns for nationalisation of housing, Gosling spends a lot of his time writing supportive tweets for the Maduro regime, and as the ‘Social Justice Editor’ for a 9/11 ‘Truther’ forum which describes itself as a campaign to re-investigate who was behind the 9/11 attacks. Oh, and he used to work for the BBC..

A frequent contributor to Russia Today, his biography claims he has spent his career “exposing the secret power of the Bank for International Settlements and élite Bilderberg Conferences where the dark forces of corporations, media, banks and royalty conspire to accumulate wealth and power through extortion and war.” On his podcast, Gostling poses questions such as “Is there a case for Jewish ‘race’ being innocent?” and “What is Jewishness and what’s the phenomenon’s relation to ‘chosenness’.” He is followed by John McDonnell on Twitter…

Guido has seen the complaint that sparked the Ofcom investigation, which analysed the content in one two-hour show.

Suggested the Manchester bombing may have been carried out by the British secret services.

Interviewed Miko Peled, the man who called for Labour members to be able to ask: “Holocaust, yes or no?”

Suggested Putin’s driver dying in a car accident was a CIA plot to assassinate Putin.

Interviewed author Joseph Wages, who claimed the Illuminati use rituals to infiltrate and control governments and “bring about a globalist ‘New World Order’ agenda.”

Interviewed David Livingstone who claimed “Christian Zionists aim to bring on their antichrist messiah by causing horrors and mayhem predicted in the New Testament Book of Revelation”

BCfm programming is carried by the BBC every weekend. Why do they continue to broadcast this crank..?