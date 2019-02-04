Literally Misty-Eyed Corbynistas

Ash Sarkar is usually a smooth performer on TV, her “I’m literally a communist” riposte to Piers Morgan went viral and launched a dozen t-shirt sales. On Marr yesterday she claimed “The idea that Corbynistas have been misty-eyed about Venezuela is largely a myth.” Unfortunately they literally were misty-eyed for the Caracas Corbynisim…

This video compilation is roll call of misty-eyed Corbynistas, including Corbyn himself. Suemas Milne, Owen Jones and Diane Abbott all lauding Venezuelan style socialism as a template for Britain. Voters are being warned…

H/T: Video compilation by Ben
February 4, 2019 at 9:14 am

