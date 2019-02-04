Your Local Lib Dem Candidate in Tower Hamlets

After Guido brought you the news that Labour’s candidate for this Thursday’s by-election in Tower Hamlets is a big fan of a banned Bin Laden hate preacher, the Lib Dems (fresh from re-admitting David “the Jews” Ward) have seemingly sought to get in on the controversy too. They have selected Abjol Miah as their candidate for the Shadwell Ward – that’s him on the right in the picture above with Vince Cable. As you can see, Abjol’s social media activity is quite something…

Miah, who campaigned for Sadiq Khan in 2016, wasn’t very active on Twitter before this year, but one thing he did choose to share was video from former Ku Klux Klan chief David Duke, which attempts to show that Jews, or as he calls them – ‘Zios’, run the world. He even refers to Obama as “Ziobama”. The long-suffering voters of Tower Hamlets must almost be missing the days of full-on electoral fraud with a choice of candidates this bad…